Cauliflower Steaks with Herb Salsa Verde

Review Body: I have been on a cauliflower binge the last couple of years and have cooked everything from Ottolenghi to now Alex. This was a little different and I really loved the "steaks." The salsa verde puts it over the top. Excellent vegetable.

Author Name: Sara Gill

Review Body: Oh. my. god. This dressing is ridiculously delicious. I'm just putting it on everything. Lol Made it to go on my husband's Ahi steaks, but ended up putting on all my grilled veggies. So many flavors hit your taste buds. I didn't have any tarragon so I used a stem of fresh oregano and some basil leaedves. Note: in my initial review In mentioned that I omitted the anchovies. But as someone pointed out, there were none in the recipe, so I have adjusted my review.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-04-21