Cauliflower Steaks with Herb Salsa Verde
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Alexandra Guarnaschelli
July 2014

"It's amazing how meaty cauliflower can be," chef Alex Guarnaschelli says. Here, she treats the vegetable like steak, searing thick planks and topping them with a super-tangy salsa verde. The salsa would also be delicious on beef steaks and other assorted vegetables. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons chopped tarragon
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons capers, drained and coarsely chopped
  • 6 cornichons, chopped
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon grainy mustard
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large head of cauliflower
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 4 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the parsley with the cilantro, tarragon, capers, cornichons, garlic, mustards and olive oil.

Step 2    

Cut the cauliflower from top to bottom into four 1/2-inch-thick steaks. Generously season them with salt and pepper. In a very large skillet, heat the canola oil until very hot. Add the cauliflower in a single layer and cook over high heat until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully turn the steaks, add the wine and cook until it is evaporated and the cauliflower is easily pierced with a knife, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Transfer the cauliflower to a platter and sprinkle with the lemon zest. Stir the lemon juice and vinegar into the salsa verde and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the sauce on the cauliflower and serve.

Make Ahead

The salsa verde can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before continuing.

