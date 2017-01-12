Cauliflower Steak and Eggs with Sauteed Greens

“This is my take on steak and eggs, but a modern version that incorporates vegetables and makes them the star,” says chef Pete Evans. “My favorite veggies for this dish are squash, broccoli, sweet potato, cabbage, mushroom, asparagus, zucchini, and Jerusalem artichoke. You can eat this for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and it is great cold to take to work for lunch.” From The Complete Gut Health Cookbook by Pete Evans and Helen Padarin; Weldon Owen Publishing Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
For the cauliflower steak, melt 2 teaspoons of the coconut oil in a nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add one cauliflower steak and cook, turning once, until golden, 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a prepared sheet and season with salt and pepper. Repeat this process with the remaining oil and cauliflower steaks. Place in the oven and roast until the cauliflower is tender, 12–15 minutes.
For the bacon vinaigrette, melt half the coconut oil in a small saucepan over low heat, add the shallots and gently cook until slightly softened, 1 minute. Remove from the pan, set aside, wipe the pan clean, and place over medium heat. Add the remaining oil and the bacon and fry until the bacon is crispy, 6–8 minutes. Add the vinegar and shallots and set aside to cool. Transfer to a bowl and whisk in the chives and olive oil. Season with salt.
For the sautéed greens, bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil. Blanch the broccolini until almost cooked through, 1 minute. Plunge into ice-cold water, then drain. Set aside. Melt the coconut oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 20 seconds. Stir in the Swiss chard, broccolini, and 2 tablespoons water, and cook, tossing occasionally, until the Swiss chard is slightly wilted and the broccolini is heated through, 1 minute. Toss in the hazelnuts and season.
Heat the coconut oil in a nonstick frying pan over medium heat. Fry the eggs for 2–3 minutes, or until cooked to your liking. Season, slide onto a plate, and keep warm.
Place the cauliflower steaks on warm serving plates, and top each with a fried egg. Add the sautéed greens, drizzle with some bacon vinaigrette, and serve the rest on the side.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Marisol2020
Review Body: This was so easy to make, fast and delicious. I used Sweet Earth Benevolent Bacon to make it veggie. I didn't do the greens part-just sautéed spinach from a bag in coconut oil which turned out super tasty and quick. My picky 4 year old couldn't get enough of the spinach. My hubby and I couldn't get enough of the rest. Will use it for brunch next time.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-18