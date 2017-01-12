Cauliflower Steak and Eggs with Sauteed Greens

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 2 For the cauliflower steak, melt 2 teaspoons of the coconut oil in a nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add one cauliflower steak and cook, turning once, until golden, 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a prepared sheet and season with salt and pepper. Repeat this process with the remaining oil and cauliflower steaks. Place in the oven and roast until the cauliflower is tender, 12–15 minutes.

Step 3 For the bacon vinaigrette, melt half the coconut oil in a small saucepan over low heat, add the shallots and gently cook until slightly softened, 1 minute. Remove from the pan, set aside, wipe the pan clean, and place over medium heat. Add the remaining oil and the bacon and fry until the bacon is crispy, 6–8 minutes. Add the vinegar and shallots and set aside to cool. Transfer to a bowl and whisk in the chives and olive oil. Season with salt.

Step 4 For the sautéed greens, bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil. Blanch the broccolini until almost cooked through, 1 minute. Plunge into ice-cold water, then drain. Set aside. Melt the coconut oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 20 seconds. Stir in the Swiss chard, broccolini, and 2 tablespoons water, and cook, tossing occasionally, until the Swiss chard is slightly wilted and the broccolini is heated through, 1 minute. Toss in the hazelnuts and season.

Step 5 Heat the coconut oil in a nonstick frying pan over medium heat. Fry the eggs for 2–3 minutes, or until cooked to your liking. Season, slide onto a plate, and keep warm.