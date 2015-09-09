Cauliflower Soup with Herbed Goat Cheese
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6 
Anne Burrell
October 2015

This luscious, creamy cauliflower soup from star chef Anne Burrell gets a delicious topping of crispy roasted cauliflower and brussels sprouts. Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 2 1/2-pound head of cauliflower, cored
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium leek, white and light green parts only, coarsely chopped
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 large baking potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 quart chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 3 thyme sprigs tied in a bundle, plus 1 teaspoon chopped leaves
  • 8 brussels sprouts (6 ounces), trimmed and separated into leaves
  • 4 ounces cold fresh goat cheese, crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons snipped chives
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. On a work surface, cut one-fourth of the cauliflower into 1/2-inch florets. Coarsely chop the remaining cauliflower.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the leek, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 minutes. Stir in the potato and the chopped cauliflower, then add the wine and cook over high heat until reduced by half, 4 minutes. Add the stock and the thyme bundle and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very tender, about 30 minutes. Discard the thyme bundle.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, at either end of a large rimmed baking sheet, separately toss the cauliflower florets and brussels sprout leaves each with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt. Roast for 15 to 18 minutes, stirring each halfway through, until lightly browned and tender. In a small bowl, mix the goat cheese with the chives and chopped thyme.

Step 4    

In a blender, puree the soup in 2 batches until very smooth. Return the soup to the saucepan and stir in the cream. Rewarm over moderate heat, adding water if the soup seems too thick; season with salt. Ladle into bowls and top with the roasted brussels sprout leaves and cauliflower florets. Sprinkle the herbed goat cheese on top and serve hot.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat gently before serving.

