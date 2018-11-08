Cauliflower Salad with Yogurt Sauce and Pomegranate 

How to Make It

Step 1 Pour canola oil to a depth of 1 inch into a large skillet. Heat over medium-high until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°F. Working in batches, fry cauliflower until just golden and tender, about 3 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer cauliflower to paper towels to drain; season with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt.

Step 2 While cauliflower drains, whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, and garlic in a medium bowl. Season yogurt mixture with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Chill at least 15 minutes or up to 1 hour; remove and discard crushed garlic before using.