Cauliflower Salad with Yogurt Sauce and Pomegranate 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Reem Kassis
December 2018

Inspired by her mother’s (much richer) fried eggplant salad, Reem Kassis tops fried cauliflower with toasted nuts, pomegranate arils, and lemon-and-garlic-laced yogurt.

Ingredients

  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 2 medium heads cauliflower (about 1 1/2 pound each), cored and cut into 1 1/2-inch florets (about 16 cups)
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 small garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 cup mixed fresh herbs and greens (such as arugula, dill, and chives)
  • 3/4 cup lightly toasted mixed nuts (such as almonds, pistachios, and hazelnuts)
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate arils

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pour canola oil to a depth of 1 inch into a large skillet. Heat over medium-high until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°F. Working in batches, fry cauliflower until just golden and tender, about 3 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer cauliflower to paper towels to drain; season with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt.

Step 2    

While cauliflower drains, whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, and garlic in a medium bowl. Season yogurt mixture with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Chill at least 15 minutes or up to 1 hour; remove and discard crushed garlic before using.

Step 3    

To serve, arrange cauliflower on a platter; spoon yogurt mixture over top. Garnish with herbs and greens, mixed nuts, and pomegranate arils.

