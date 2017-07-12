This simple, buttery recipe (finely chop the cauliflower and steam it) makes a great alt side dis, for any type of stew or ragù. If you don’t have a food processor, use a box grater. For an instant upgrade, stir in chopped herbs just before serving. Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, working in batches, pulse the cauliflower florets until small grains form.
In a large saucepan, combine the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of water and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer. Add the cauliflower, cover and steam over low heat until just tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the butter and season with salt and pepper. Scrape the cauliflower rice into a large bowl and serve warm.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5