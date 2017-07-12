Cauliflower Rice
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun

This simple, buttery recipe (finely chop the cauliflower and steam it) makes a great alt side dis, for any type of stew or ragù. If you don’t have a food processor, use a box grater. For an instant upgrade, stir in chopped herbs just before serving. Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 2 1/2-pound head of cauliflower, cored and cut into large florets
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, working in batches, pulse the cauliflower florets until small grains form.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, combine the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of water and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer. Add the cauliflower, cover and steam over low heat until just tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the butter and season with salt and pepper. Scrape the cauliflower rice into a large bowl and serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up