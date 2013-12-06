Cauliflower Puree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Alan Tardi
July 1998

 Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 small cauliflower (1 1/2 pounds), cut into 1-inch florets
  • 1 pound large Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2 -inch dice
  • 3 tablespoons heavy cream
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, cover the cauliflower and potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low, cover partially and cook until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain very well and return the vegetables to the saucepan. Add the cream and mash by hand until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The puree can be refrigerated for up to 6 hours.

