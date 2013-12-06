Cauliflower Puree

© Simon Watson
How to Make It
Step
In a large saucepan, cover the cauliflower and potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low, cover partially and cook until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain very well and return the vegetables to the saucepan. Add the cream and mash by hand until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Make Ahead
The puree can be refrigerated for up to 6 hours.
