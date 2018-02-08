Cauliflower Korma with Blackened Raisins 

Meera Sodha, author of Fresh India, adds ground almonds to her version of this yogurt-based curry, then folds in nutty roasted cauliflower. Toasting the almonds and the raisin garnish adds a striking smokiness and texture to the finished dish. Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes
How to Make It
Heat oven to 350°F. Toss cauliflower with 1/4 cup oil and 1 teaspoon salt. Arrange in a single layer on 2 aluminum foil–lined rimmed baking sheets. Roast cauliflower until tender and browned, 30 to 40 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onions and cook, stirring often, until softened and lightly caramelized, 12 to 15 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook, stirring often, until fragrant. Stir in garam masala, black pepper, cardamom, and cayenne. Add ground almonds, honey, and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Cook, stirring, until almonds cling to onions, about 3 minutes. Stir in yogurt and reduce heat to low. Simmer until sauce is thickened and a rich golden color, about 10 minutes. Add milk and cook, stirring, until the sauce is smooth and coats the back of a spoon. Season to taste with salt and remove from heat.
Heat a small frying pan over medium. Add raisins and sliced almonds; cook, shaking pan to keep raisins and almonds moving, until raisins start to blacken and puff up and almonds are golden brown, about 2 minutes.
Spoon sauce onto a platter. Top with cauliflower, and sprinkle with raisins and almonds.
Review Body: This was the best vegetable I have made in ages. It was unbelievably delicious and everybody wants me to make it again very soon. GREAT dish!!!
Date Published: 2018-02-16
Author Name: Wendy R
Review Body: This was delicious and makes a great vegetarian main dish. The cracked pepper and garam masala add a nice spice while the ginger and raisins add a nice sweetness. The korma sauce was thicker than expected. I think I may thin it out with a little more milk next time. I would also crank up the heat on the cauliflower to get some more color while roasting. Otherwise, it was a killer dish!
Date Published: 2018-02-21
Author Name: Brigitte La Fortune Nastally
Review Body: The creamy, spicy sauce compliments the sweet cauliflower so well. The chewy-crunchy topping adds another level that really makes this dish sing.
Date Published: 2018-02-21