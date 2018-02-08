Cauliflower Korma with Blackened Raisins  
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Meera Sodha
March 2018

Meera Sodha, author of Fresh India, adds ground almonds to her version of this yogurt-based curry, then folds in nutty roasted cauliflower. Toasting the almonds and the raisin garnish adds a striking smokiness and texture to the finished dish. Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large heads cauliflower, broken into  bite-size florets 
  • Canola oil 
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste 
  • 2 large yellow onions,  thinly sliced 
  • 6 garlic cloves, grated 
  • 1 (2 1/2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated 
  • 2 teaspoons garam masala 
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground  black pepper 
  • Pinch of ground cardamom 
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper 
  • 1 cup ground almonds 
  • 2 tablespoons honey 
  • 2 cups plain whole-milk Greek yogurt 
  • 3/4 cup whole milk 
  • 1/2 cup raisins 
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat oven to 350°F. Toss cauliflower with 1/4 cup oil and  1 teaspoon salt. Arrange in a single layer on 2 aluminum foil–lined rimmed baking sheets. Roast cauliflower until tender and browned, 30 to 40 minutes.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onions and cook, stirring often, until softened and lightly caramelized, 12 to 15 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook, stirring often, until fragrant. Stir in garam masala, black pepper, cardamom, and cayenne. Add ground almonds, honey, and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Cook, stirring, until almonds cling to onions, about 3 minutes. Stir in yogurt and reduce heat to low. Simmer until sauce is thickened and a rich golden color, about 10 minutes. Add milk and cook, stirring, until the sauce is smooth and coats the back of a spoon. Season to taste with salt and remove from heat.  

Step 3    

Heat a small frying pan over medium. Add raisins and sliced almonds; cook, shaking pan to keep raisins and almonds moving, until raisins start to blacken and puff up and almonds are golden brown, about 2 minutes. 

Step 4    

Spoon sauce onto a platter. Top with cauliflower, and sprinkle with raisins and almonds. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up