Cauliflower-Heart Pickles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 pints
Michael Solomonov
November 2015

At his Philadelphia restaurant Zahav, chef Michael Solomonov goes through about 250 heads of cauliflower a week. Not one to waste a thing, he pickles the cores (or hearts) and serves them as an appetizer.  Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cauliflower hearts (cores), cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3 celery ribs, sliced 1 inch thick on the diagonal
  • 2 carrots, sliced 1 inch thick on the diagonal
  • 2 cups white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 3 cardamom pods, crushed
  • 1 jalapeño, halved
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

How to Make It

Step

Pack the cauliflower, celery and carrots into two 1-pint jars. In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar with the salt, sugar and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, until the salt and sugar dissolve, about  1 minute. Stir in the garlic, cardamom, jalapeño and turmeric. Pour the brine over the vegetables. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate overnight before serving.

