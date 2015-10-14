Cauliflower-Heart Pickles

© Con Poulos
At his Philadelphia restaurant Zahav, chef Michael Solomonov goes through about 250 heads of cauliflower a week. Not one to waste a thing, he pickles the cores (or hearts) and serves them as an appetizer. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Pack the cauliflower, celery and carrots into two 1-pint jars. In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar with the salt, sugar and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, until the salt and sugar dissolve, about 1 minute. Stir in the garlic, cardamom, jalapeño and turmeric. Pour the brine over the vegetables. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate overnight before serving.
