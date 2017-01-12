Cauliflower Fried Rice with Sausage

“This is what I call a weeknight savior, as it can be whipped up in about ten minutes!” says chef Pete Evans. “These days it’s pretty easy to find quality paleo sausages, made with good fat, good protein, and some seasoning – exactly how they used to be made in the old days. The whole family loves sausages and we eat them at least once a week. This is a great new and interesting way to use them – and it is full of veggies, too. Any leftovers make a perfect lunch for school or work the next day. Serve with some fermented veg on the side and a cup of broth.” From The Complete Gut Health Cookbook by Pete Evans and Helen Padarin; Weldon Owen Publishing Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes
How to Make It
Put the cauliflower in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until it resembles grains of rice. Set aside.
Melt 1 tablespoon of the coconut oil in a wok or large frying pan over medium-high heat. Pour in the whisked egg and tilt the pan so they cover the base. Cook until the egg is set, 3 minutes. Remove, slice into thin strips, and set aside.
Wipe the wok or pan clean with paper towel, then melt 1 tablespoon of the remaining coconut oil over high heat. Add the sausages and cook until lightly golden and half cooked through, 5 minutes. Remove the sausages from the pan and, when cool enough to handle, cut into bite-sized pieces. Set aside.
Melt the remaining coconut oil in the wok or pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, bell pepper, chile, ginger, and garlic, and stir-fry until softened, 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped sausage and cook until the sausage is almost cooked through, 3 minutes. Add the cauliflower and cook until tender, 2–3 minutes. Add the egg strips, tamari or coconut aminos, green onion, cilantro, and salt and white pepper, and stir-fry until everything is heated through and well combined, 2 minutes.
Spoon onto a platter and serve with the extra cilantro leaves, a sprinkling of sesame seeds, and the Sriracha on the side, if using.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: @Ben-Travioli-118
Review Body: Seems like a quick and easy thing to make for dinner during the week.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-08