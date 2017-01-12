Cauliflower Fried Rice with Sausage

“This is what I call a weeknight savior, as it can be whipped up in about ten minutes!” says chef Pete Evans. “These days it’s pretty easy to find quality paleo sausages, made with good fat, good protein, and some seasoning – exactly how they used to be made in the old days. The whole family loves sausages and we eat them at least once a week. This is a great new and interesting way to use them – and it is full of veggies, too. Any leftovers make a perfect lunch for school or work the next day. Serve with some fermented veg on the side and a cup of broth.” From The Complete Gut Health Cookbook by Pete Evans and Helen Padarin; Weldon Owen Publishing Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes