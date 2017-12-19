Cauliflower Curry
Christopher Testani
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Laura Rege
January 2018

This coconut-infused curry tastes fresh yet the flavors keep descending. And it’s endlessly variable: swap in green beans, eggplant, carrots, potatoes or a mix for the cauliflower.  Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, chopped 
  • 3 small plum tomatoes 
  • 3 large garlic cloves 
  • One 2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and chopped 
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil 
  • 2 teaspoons garam masala 
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric 
  • 1 head of cauliflower (1 1/2 pounds), cut into florets 
  • 1 long Indian green chile or Thai bird chile, sliced, plus more for serving 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Steamed basmati rice, plain yogurt, and lime pickle, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the onion, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger until a paste forms. In a large, deep skillet, heat the oil. Add the onion paste, and cook over moderately high heat,  stirring often, until the paste is thickened, about 10 minutes.  

Step 2    

Add the garam masala and turmeric, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the cauliflower, chile, and 2 cups of water. Season generously with salt and pepper, and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until the cauliflower is just tender, about 10 minutes. Serve with rice, yogurt, lime pickle, and sliced chiles. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up