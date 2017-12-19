Cauliflower Curry

This coconut-infused curry tastes fresh yet the flavors keep descending. And it’s endlessly variable: swap in green beans, eggplant, carrots, potatoes or a mix for the cauliflower. Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, pulse the onion, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger until a paste forms. In a large, deep skillet, heat the oil. Add the onion paste, and cook over moderately high heat, stirring often, until the paste is thickened, about 10 minutes.
Add the garam masala and turmeric, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the cauliflower, chile, and 2 cups of water. Season generously with salt and pepper, and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until the cauliflower is just tender, about 10 minutes. Serve with rice, yogurt, lime pickle, and sliced chiles.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5