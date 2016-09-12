Cauliflower-Crust Pizza
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : One 10-inch pizza
Anna Painter

Sturdy enough to slice, our cauliflower crust gets both flavor and structure from almond flour, eggs and a generous amount of freshly grated Parmesan. Use this crust as a canvas for all of your favorite pizza toppings. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 medium cauliflower (about 1 1/2 pounds), cored and cut into large florets
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3/4 cup almond flour
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1 cup coarsely grated mozzarella
  • 1/2 cup coarsely grated Fontina cheese
  • 2 button mushrooms, thinly sliced (3/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 small fresh red chile, such as Holland or jalapeño, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons minced parsley
  • 1 teaspoon minced rosemary
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the cauliflower until finely chopped (you should have about 4 cups). Transfer to a microwavable bowl and toss with 2 teaspoons of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave at high power until tender, about 5 minutes. Scrape the cauliflower onto a clean kitchen towel and let cool until no longer steaming, about 10 minutes. Wrap the cauliflower in the towel and squeeze until nearly dry, then transfer to a large bowl. Add the almond flour, eggs and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan; stir with a rubber spatula until well combined.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly coat it with nonstick cooking spray. Scrape the cauliflower mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and pat it into a 10-inch round, about 1/2 inch thick. Bake the cauliflower crust for about 15 minutes, until it springs back lightly to the touch and the edge is golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly.

Step 3    

Increase the oven temperature to 450°. In a medium bowl, combine the remaining 1/4 cup of Parmesan with the mozzarella and Fontina. Sprinkle about two-thirds of the cheese mixture on the crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Top the cheese with the mushrooms, onion, chile, parsley and rosemary. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the vegetables, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake the pizza until the vegetables are softened and the cheese is lightly browned and bubbling, about 15 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up