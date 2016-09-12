Cauliflower-Crust Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, pulse the cauliflower until finely chopped (you should have about 4 cups). Transfer to a microwavable bowl and toss with 2 teaspoons of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave at high power until tender, about 5 minutes. Scrape the cauliflower onto a clean kitchen towel and let cool until no longer steaming, about 10 minutes. Wrap the cauliflower in the towel and squeeze until nearly dry, then transfer to a large bowl. Add the almond flour, eggs and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan; stir with a rubber spatula until well combined.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly coat it with nonstick cooking spray. Scrape the cauliflower mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and pat it into a 10-inch round, about 1/2 inch thick. Bake the cauliflower crust for about 15 minutes, until it springs back lightly to the touch and the edge is golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly.