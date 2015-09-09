Cauliflower Couscous with Cheesy Crumbs

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the couscous Preheat the oven to 375°. In a food processor, working in batches, pulse the cauliflower until it resembles coarse couscous. Spread the cauliflower on 2 large rimmed baking sheets and drizzle with the oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Roast for 40 minutes, stirring and shifting the pans halfway through, until golden and caramelized in spots. Let cool slightly, then scrape into a serving bowl. Leave the oven on.

Step 2 Spread the panko in a pie plate and toast until golden, about 8 minutes. Let cool.

Step 3 Make the vinaigrette In a small bowl, whisk the oil and lemon juice. Season with salt. Add to the cauliflower couscous and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.