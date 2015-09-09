Cauliflower Couscous with Cheesy Crumbs
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Dave Beran
October 2015

Chef Dave Beran makes this couscous with crumbled cauliflower florets that he roasts so they're toasty and tender. Topped with cheesy panko, the dish is a good match for Savennières, the full-bodied white from the Loire Valley. Slideshow: More Couscous Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 heads of cauliflower (4 pounds), cut into 1-inch florets
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup panko
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Manchego cheese
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped chives
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped parsley, plus parsley leaves for garnish
  • 2 teaspoons minced shallot
  • 1/8 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/8 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

Vinaigrette

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the couscous

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a food processor, working in batches, pulse the cauliflower until it resembles coarse couscous. Spread the cauliflower on 2 large rimmed baking sheets and drizzle with the oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Roast for 40 minutes, stirring and shifting the pans halfway through, until golden and caramelized in spots. Let cool slightly, then scrape into a serving bowl. Leave the oven on.

Step 2    

Spread the panko in a pie plate and toast until golden, about 8 minutes. Let cool.

Step 3    Make the vinaigrette

In a small bowl, whisk the oil and lemon juice. Season with salt. Add to the cauliflower couscous and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

In a small bowl, toss the toasted panko with the Manchego, chives, chopped parsley, shallot, garlic and lemon zest and season with salt and pepper. Scatter the panko topping over the cauliflower, garnish with parsley leaves and serve. 

