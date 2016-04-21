Cauliflower and Ricotta Mac and Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Grease a 3-quart baking dish with butter.

Step 2 In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the cauliflower florets until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cauliflower to the prepared baking dish and spread in an even layer. Add the macaroni to the boiling water and cook until al dente. Drain well.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt the 2 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Gradually stir in the milk until smooth. Bring the sauce to a boil over moderately high heat, then reduce the heat to moderate and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 15 minutes.