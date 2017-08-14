Catalan-Style Spinach 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, cover the raisins with warm water and let stand until plumped, about 10 minutes; drain well. Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, toast the pine nuts over moderate heat, tossing, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, bring 1/2 cup of water to a boil. Add half the spinach in large handfuls, letting each batch wilt slightly before adding more. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until just wilted, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a colander to drain. Repeat with another 1/2 cup of water and the remaining spinach.