Catalan Fish Stew

In a large pot, heat the olive oil. Add the chorizo, shallots, tomato, piquillo and pimentón and sauté over moderately high heat until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 3

Add the seafood in stages according to cooking time, starting with the fish that takes longest to cook: Cook the shrimp until white throughout, flipping once, about 8 minutes; cook the clams and mussels until they open, 3 to 4 minutes; and cook the squid until white, about 2 minutes. Discard any clams or mussels that don’t open.