Catalan Fish Stew
Serves : 4
Mark Sullivan
September 2014

This rich, flavorful Catalan twist on fish stew comes from chef Mark Sullivan, who traveled and cooked in the Mediterranean in his twenties, and returned with a deep affection for the fish stews of the region. Here, the broth is rich and boldly flavored with chorizo and smoked paprika Slideshow: Spanish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 pound dry Spanish chorizo, finely diced (1 cup)
  • 1/4 cup minced shallots
  • 2 tablespoons minced seeded tomato
  • 2 tablespoons minced piquillo pepper
  • Pinch of pimentón de la Vera
  • 3 cups Master Fish Stock
  • 1/4 cup dry sherry
  • 8 colossal head-on shrimp (about 3 pounds)
  • 1 pound littleneck clams, scrubbed
  • 1 pound mussels, scrubbed and debearded
  • 1/2 pound cleaned squid, bodies thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1/4 cup unsalted roasted almonds, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, heat the olive oil. Add the chorizo, shallots, tomato, piquillo and pimentón and sauté over moderately high heat until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 2    

Add the fish stock and sherry and bring to a simmer.

Step 3    

Add the seafood in stages according to cooking time, starting with the fish that takes longest to cook: Cook the shrimp until white throughout, flipping once, about 8 minutes; cook the clams and mussels until they open, 3 to 4 minutes; and cook the squid until white, about 2 minutes. Discard any clams or mussels that don’t open.

Step 4    

Serve the stew in bowls, garnished with the almonds and parsley.

Serve With

Toasts drizzled with olive oil and rubbed with 1 halved garlic clove and 1 halved tomato.

