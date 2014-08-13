Catalan Fish Stew

This rich, flavorful Catalan twist on fish stew comes from chef Mark Sullivan, who traveled and cooked in the Mediterranean in his twenties, and returned with a deep affection for the fish stews of the region. Here, the broth is rich and boldly flavored with chorizo and smoked paprika Slideshow: Spanish Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot, heat the olive oil. Add the chorizo, shallots, tomato, piquillo and pimentón and sauté over moderately high heat until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Add the fish stock and sherry and bring to a simmer.
Add the seafood in stages according to cooking time, starting with the fish that takes longest to cook: Cook the shrimp until white throughout, flipping once, about 8 minutes; cook the clams and mussels until they open, 3 to 4 minutes; and cook the squid until white, about 2 minutes. Discard any clams or mussels that don’t open.
Serve the stew in bowls, garnished with the almonds and parsley.
Serve With
Toasts drizzled with olive oil and rubbed with 1 halved garlic clove and 1 halved tomato.
Author Name: Cannoli Roberto
Review Body: In Catalonia, they mash up the almonds and garlic (and a few secret ingredients) and use it to thicken the stew.
Date Published: 2018-04-23