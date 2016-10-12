Catalan Aioli
This garlicky aioli, called allioli in Catalan, uses a whole egg instead of just the egg yolk. “You get the same result and I hate having leftover whites!” says F&W BNC Katie Button. Slideshow: More Aioli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg
  • 1 to 2 garlic cloves, peeled, trimmed, and smashed
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup blended oil (or 1/2 cup canola oil and 1/2 cup olive oil)

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, pulse the egg with the garlic, lemon juice and salt. With the machine running, slowly stream in the oil until the aioli is thick and glossy.

Make Ahead

The aioli can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

