Catalan Aioli

This garlicky aioli, called allioli in Catalan, uses a whole egg instead of just the egg yolk. “You get the same result and I hate having leftover whites!” says F&W BNC Katie Button. Slideshow: More Aioli Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, pulse the egg with the garlic, lemon juice and salt. With the machine running, slowly stream in the oil until the aioli is thick and glossy.
Make Ahead
The aioli can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Review Body: Aioli is one of my favorite sauces.
Date Published: 2017-06-16