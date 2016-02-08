This supereasy cashew cream is the ultimate vegan swap for milk or heavy cream. Use it to enrich a soup or as the base for a bechamel—the natural fats in cashews cause it to thicken like heavy cream. Slideshow: Breakfast Muffin Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, cover the rinsed cashews with water. Wrap with plastic and refrigerate overnight.
Step 2
Drain the cashews and rinse well. In a blender, combine the drained cashews with the 3 cups filtered water; blend until very smooth and creamy, 3 to 5 minutes.
Make Ahead
The cashew cream can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Whisk or blend to re-emulsify.
