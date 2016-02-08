Cashew Cream
This supereasy cashew cream is the ultimate vegan swap for milk or heavy cream. Use it to enrich a soup or as the base for a bechamel—the natural fats in cashews cause it to thicken like heavy cream.   Slideshow: Breakfast Muffin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole raw cashews, rinsed
  • 3 cups filtered water, plus more for soaking

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, cover the rinsed cashews with water. Wrap with plastic and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2    

Drain the cashews and rinse well. In a blender, combine the drained cashews with the 3 cups filtered water; blend until very smooth and creamy, 3 to 5 minutes.

Make Ahead

The cashew cream can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Whisk or blend to re-emulsify.

