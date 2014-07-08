Cashew Chicken Chow Mein
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 3
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2013

Crunchy cashews, tender chicken and fresh sugar snap peas top these delicious chow mein noodles. Slideshow: Chinese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces yellow Chinese egg noodles
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken, sliced 1/2-inch thick
  • 1 cup sugar snap peas (about 4 ounces), sliced lengthwise
  • 1/2 medium bell pepper, seeded and sliced
  • 1 cup toasted cashews

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the noodles according to package instructions. Rinse under cold water, drain and set aside.

Step 2    

In medium bowl combine soy sauce, oyster sauce, hoisin, rice vinegar, brown sugar and water. Set sauce mixture aside.

Step 3    

Heat a large wok over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the garlic, onion, and ginger. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the garlic and onions are soft and fragrant.

Step 4    

Stir in the chicken and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the chicken is browned and nearly cooked through.

Step 5    

Stir in the sugar snap peas and bell peppers. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Add cashews, noodles and sauce mixture. Toss everything together until combined and heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve hot.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up