Cashew Chicken Chow Mein

Crunchy cashews, tender chicken and fresh sugar snap peas top these delicious chow mein noodles. Slideshow: Chinese Recipes
How to Make It
Cook the noodles according to package instructions. Rinse under cold water, drain and set aside.
In medium bowl combine soy sauce, oyster sauce, hoisin, rice vinegar, brown sugar and water. Set sauce mixture aside.
Heat a large wok over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the garlic, onion, and ginger. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the garlic and onions are soft and fragrant.
Stir in the chicken and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the chicken is browned and nearly cooked through.
Stir in the sugar snap peas and bell peppers. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Add cashews, noodles and sauce mixture. Toss everything together until combined and heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve hot.
