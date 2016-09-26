Cashew-Almond Dukka
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 3/4 cup
Christopher Bates
November 2016

This nutty Egyptian spice blend from Christopher Bates at FLX Table in the Finger Lakes is our go-to garnish for roasted vegetables, rich braised meats and grain dishes. It’s also great with olive oil–dipped bread. Slideshow: More Almond Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 3/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/4 cup unsalted roasted cashews
  • 1/4 cup unsalted roasted almonds
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a small skillet, toast the sesame, coriander and cumin seeds over moderately low heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a mini food processor and let cool slightly. Add the cashews, almonds, lemon zest and salt and pulse until finely chopped.

Make Ahead

The dukkah can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

