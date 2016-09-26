Cashew-Almond Dukka

© Michael Graydon & Nikole Herriott
This nutty Egyptian spice blend from Christopher Bates at FLX Table in the Finger Lakes is our go-to garnish for roasted vegetables, rich braised meats and grain dishes. It’s also great with olive oil–dipped bread. Slideshow: More Almond Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small skillet, toast the sesame, coriander and cumin seeds over moderately low heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a mini food processor and let cool slightly. Add the cashews, almonds, lemon zest and salt and pulse until finely chopped.
Make Ahead
The dukkah can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
