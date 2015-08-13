Casarecce with Sausage, Pickled Cherries and Pistachios
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Tom Colicchio
September 2015

This creamy pasta from star chef Tom Colicchio comes together in just minutes, though you’ll have to make the pickled cherries the night before. Slideshow: More Recipes With Cherries

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup unsalted pistachios
  • Kosher salt 
  • Black pepper
  • 1 pound casarecce pasta
  • 1/2 pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
  • 1 tablespoon thyme leaves, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper
  • 3/4 cup pitted and chopped Pickled Cherries
  • Shredded Pecorino Romano cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, heat 1 teaspoon of the olive oil. Add the pistachios and toast over moderate heat, tossing occasionally, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and let cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water. Toss the pasta with 1 teaspoon of the olive oil.

Step 3    

In the same saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the sausage and cook over moderate heat, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until just cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the thyme, garlic and Aleppo pepper and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the pasta and reserved cooking water and cook, stirring, until the pasta is hot and coated in a light sauce, about 3 minutes. Stir in the pickled cherries and toasted pistachios and season with salt and black pepper. Transfer to shallow bowls, top with cheese and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Tart, cherry-scented Austrian red, like Zweigelt.

