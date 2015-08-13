Casarecce with Sausage, Pickled Cherries and Pistachios

This creamy pasta from star chef Tom Colicchio comes together in just minutes, though you’ll have to make the pickled cherries the night before. Slideshow: More Recipes With Cherries
How to Make It
In a small skillet, heat 1 teaspoon of the olive oil. Add the pistachios and toast over moderate heat, tossing occasionally, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and let cool, then coarsely chop.
In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water. Toss the pasta with 1 teaspoon of the olive oil.
In the same saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the sausage and cook over moderate heat, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until just cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the thyme, garlic and Aleppo pepper and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the pasta and reserved cooking water and cook, stirring, until the pasta is hot and coated in a light sauce, about 3 minutes. Stir in the pickled cherries and toasted pistachios and season with salt and black pepper. Transfer to shallow bowls, top with cheese and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: lizb22
Review Body: I thought this was outstanding. Really a rich combination of flavors. I didn't have Aleppo pepper so I substituted 3/4 tsp smoked paprika and 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper on the advice of the Internet. For the cherries, I found that to make the 3/4 cup called for here, I needed about half of what the pickled cherries recipe (elsewhere on the site) calls for (i.e. I needed to pickle about a 1/2 pound of cherries to get the 3/4 cup). I thought the particular type of pasta really added to the dish, so I wouldn't substitute it if you don't have to-- or at least try to pick something similar if you can.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-09