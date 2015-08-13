Casarecce with Sausage, Pickled Cherries and Pistachios

Author Name: lizb22

Review Body: I thought this was outstanding. Really a rich combination of flavors. I didn't have Aleppo pepper so I substituted 3/4 tsp smoked paprika and 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper on the advice of the Internet. For the cherries, I found that to make the 3/4 cup called for here, I needed about half of what the pickled cherries recipe (elsewhere on the site) calls for (i.e. I needed to pickle about a 1/2 pound of cherries to get the 3/4 cup). I thought the particular type of pasta really added to the dish, so I wouldn't substitute it if you don't have to-- or at least try to pick something similar if you can.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-07-09