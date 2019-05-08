Carta Di Musica with Herbs

These traditional Sardinian crackers, whose name is Italian for sheet music, get a beautiful twist with the addition of fresh herbs and edible flowers to the paper-thin dough. Like pressing a flower between the pages of a book, sealing whole, unbruised herb leaves or edible flowers in dough limits their exposure to oxidizing air, preserving their natural colors. Choose whichever soft herbs and edible flowers you like for the crackers—colorful purple Thai basil, squash blossoms, and lacy dill create a deliciously gorgeous spectacle. Tender herbs like basil and dill are best for this sheer, delicate dough; tough, woody herbs like thyme and rosemary can cause it to tear. The same versatile Homemade Dough Sheets used to make these golden-crisp crackers can also be used to make Basil Ravioli Three-Cheese Ravioli with No-Cook Fresh Tomato Sauce. (Or make both!)
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Place 1 dough sheet on a well-floured surface with one long side facing you. Brush right half of dough sheet lightly with water; arrange herbs and flowers as desired on top in a single layer. Fold the dry dough half over the herbed dough half, encasing the herbs and flowers; press gently to adhere. Flour dough generously, and cut in half crosswise.
Set rollers of pasta machine to setting number 4. Working with 1 filled dough piece at a time, feed dough through pasta machine. Continue re-feeding dough through pasta machine, reducing the roller width 1 notch each time, until dough has passed through number 6 (third narrowest setting), flouring dough between feedings as needed to prevent sticking. Trim edges to straighten; cut in half crosswise into 2 sheets (about 12 inches long). Transfer dough sheets in a single layer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat process with the second filled dough piece.
Brush the 4 rolled dough sheets lightly with 1 1/2 tablespoons oil; sprinkle evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place baking sheets on center rack of preheated oven, and bake until crackers are light golden brown, 5 to 9 minutes, rotating baking sheets (turning from front to back) after 4 minutes. (Watch closely; these quickly go from pale to very dark.) Carefully transfer crackers to a wire rack. Let cool 10 minutes.
Repeat steps 1 through 3 (3 times) with remaining dough sheets, herbs, flowers, oil, and salt.