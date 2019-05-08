Carta Di Musica with Herbs

These traditional Sardinian crackers, whose name is Italian for sheet music, get a beautiful twist with the addition of fresh herbs and edible flowers to the paper-thin dough. Like pressing a flower between the pages of a book, sealing whole, unbruised herb leaves or edible flowers in dough limits their exposure to oxidizing air, preserving their natural colors. Choose whichever soft herbs and edible flowers you like for the crackers—colorful purple Thai basil, squash blossoms, and lacy dill create a deliciously gorgeous spectacle. Tender herbs like basil and dill are best for this sheer, delicate dough; tough, woody herbs like thyme and rosemary can cause it to tear. The same versatile Homemade Dough Sheets used to make these golden-crisp crackers can also be used to make Basil Ravioli Three-Cheese Ravioli with No-Cook Fresh Tomato Sauce. (Or make both!)