Carrots with Tahini Dressing
© Quentin Bacon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Sam Mogannam
November 2010

"I like the clean flavors in this dish," says Sam Mogannam of this incredibly simple side, which is as good with turkey as it is with steamed fish, roast chicken or pork. Plus: F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide    More Thanksgiving Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds carrots, peeled and sliced 1/2 inch thick on the bias
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 small garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Spread the carrots in a large steamer basket and steam until tender, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool slightly.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the tahini, olive oil and water until smooth. Whisk in the garlic and season with salt. Pour the dressing over the carrots, add the parsley and toss to coat. Serve.

Make Ahead

The dressed carrots can be refrigerated overnight. Return to room temperature and toss them with the parsley just before serving.

