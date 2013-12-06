Carrots with Tahini Dressing

"I like the clean flavors in this dish," says Sam Mogannam of this incredibly simple side, which is as good with turkey as it is with steamed fish, roast chicken or pork. Plus: F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide More Thanksgiving Recipes
Spread the carrots in a large steamer basket and steam until tender, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool slightly.
In a medium bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the tahini, olive oil and water until smooth. Whisk in the garlic and season with salt. Pour the dressing over the carrots, add the parsley and toss to coat. Serve.
Author Name: Monica A. Szabo
Review Body: I added fresh dill - because I like dill with my carrots. The tahini dressing was a hit!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-10