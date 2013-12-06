Carrots with Cumin

Set a small skillet over moderate heat for 2 minutes. Add the cumin seeds and toast, shaking the pan constantly, until the seeds darken slightly and are fragrant, about 1 minute. Immediately transfer the seeds to a plate to cool completely. In a spice mill or mortar, grind half the cumin seeds to a fine powder; add to the whole cumin seeds and set aside.

Step 2

In a large skillet, warm the oil over moderately high heat. Add the carrots and stir to coat with oil, then reduce the heat to low and season lightly with salt. Add the orange juice, cover and cook, stirring often, until just tender, about 15 minutes. Season with the cumin mixture and salt and cook, uncovered, until the carrots are lightly caramelized, about 15 minutes. Serve warm.