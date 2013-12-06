Carrots with Cumin
These beautifully seasoned carrots were on the menu when Benôit Guichard reopened Jamin. The chef's secret weapons are orange juice (which adds a note of fruity acidity to the carrots as they cook) and cumin seeds.  Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 pounds carrots, sliced on the diagonal 1/2 inch thick
  • Sea salt
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set a small skillet over moderate heat for 2 minutes. Add the cumin seeds and toast, shaking the pan constantly, until the seeds darken slightly and are fragrant, about 1 minute. Immediately transfer the seeds to a plate to cool completely. In a spice mill or mortar, grind half the cumin seeds to a fine powder; add to the whole cumin seeds and set aside.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, warm the oil over moderately high heat. Add the carrots and stir to coat with oil, then reduce the heat to low and season lightly with salt. Add the orange juice, cover and cook, stirring often, until just tender, about 15 minutes. Season with the cumin mixture and salt and cook, uncovered, until the carrots are lightly caramelized, about 15 minutes. Serve warm.

Make Ahead

The carrots can be refrigerated for up to 1 day. Reheat gently before serving.

