Carrots and Peas Mac and Cheese
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8 
Ian Knauer
October 2014

Pureed carrots stand in here for cheese sauce. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pasta spirals
  • 10 ounces frozen baby peas, thawed
  • 2 pounds carrots, cut into chunks
  • 1 small shallot, halved
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente, 2 minutes before the pasta is done, stir in the peas and cook 2 minutes, then drain.

Step 2    

In a medium heavy pot with a lid, simmer the carrots with the shallot, chicken broth, oil, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper until the carrots are very tender, about 20 minutes. In a food processor, pulse the carrot mixture until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss the pasta with the carrot puree and peas, then serve.

