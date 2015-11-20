Carrots and Peas Mac and Cheese

© Ian Knauer
Pureed carrots stand in here for cheese sauce. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente, 2 minutes before the pasta is done, stir in the peas and cook 2 minutes, then drain.
Step 2
In a medium heavy pot with a lid, simmer the carrots with the shallot, chicken broth, oil, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper until the carrots are very tender, about 20 minutes. In a food processor, pulse the carrot mixture until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss the pasta with the carrot puree and peas, then serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5