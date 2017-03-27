Carrot Top Granita
© Gentl & Hyers
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine

Who says that vegetables have to be savory? I like to use them to make an icy granita to use as a base for dessert, as in pairing with a light yogurt cloud and some sweet and softened fruits. Because the granita method uses vegetables that are chopped, pureed, and then frozen, it is good for rough or tougher textured vegetables. Carrot tops work beautifully, as do beet tops, wheatgrass, and sorrel. In fact, I use this recipe to make a wheatgrass granita for my Fallen Fruit Dessert. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 cups chopped carrot tops (or other vegetable tops)
  • 1 cup loosely packed chopped fresh parsley, including stems (if you have less or more parsley, it is fine; don’t go out and buy an extra bunch if you only have enough for 1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons vodka (optional, to keep the granita from turning to ice if you plan to store it longer than a day)
  • 1 cup Whipped Yogurt (see Note)
  • 10–15 Carrot “Raisins” (see Note), or other dehydrated fruit

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium pot, combine the sugar and water and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Add the carrot tops and parsley, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 3 minutes, until just cooked. Transfer to a blender, add the lemon juice, and blend for a few minutes to a smooth puree.

Step 2    

Transfer to a shallow metal container at least 8 x 8 x 2 inches, add the vodka (if using), and freeze for 3 to 3 1/2 hours, scraping periodically with a fork so that the granita is evenly frozen.

Step 3    

To serve, crush any remaining lumps in the granita. Fill each of 4 wide shallow bowls with 1/4 cup whipped yogurt and dot the yogurt with the carrot raisins. Top each with 3 heaping tablespoons of the granita.

Notes

1. Whipped Yogurt

2. Carrot "Raisins"

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up