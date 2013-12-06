Carrot Salad with Mushrooms and Herbs

© John Kernick
This super-fresh salad is loaded with raw vegetables and tossed with a tangy lemon dressing. Slideshow: More Fresh Salads
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, whisk the 1/4 cup of olive oil with the lemon juice and half of the herbs; season with salt and pepper. Add the carrots and beets, toss to coat and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.
Step 2
Spread the mushrooms on a platter and top with the carrots and beets. Drizzle with olive oil, garnish with Parmigiano-Reggiano and the remaining herbs and serve.
