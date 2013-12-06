Carrot Salad with Mushrooms and Herbs
30 MIN
Serves : 4 to 6
Kay Chun
November 2013

This super-fresh salad is loaded with raw vegetables and tossed with a tangy lemon dressing. Slideshow: More Fresh Salads

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup chopped mixed herbs, such as chives and parsley
  • Kosher salt
  • Coarsely ground pepper
  • 1/2 pound carrots, peeled and very thinly sliced, preferably on a mandoline
  • 2 medium golden beets, peeled and very thinly sliced, preferably on a mandoline
  • 6 ounces white button or cremini mushrooms, very thinly sliced
  • Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings, for garnish

In a large bowl, whisk the 1/4 cup of olive oil with the lemon juice and half of the herbs; season with salt and pepper. Add the carrots and beets, toss to coat and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Spread the mushrooms on a platter and top with the carrots and beets. Drizzle with olive oil, garnish with Parmigiano-Reggiano and the remaining herbs and serve.

