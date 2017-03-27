Carrot “Raisins”
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
8 HR
Yield
Serves : 1/2 cup dried
Food & Wine

This technique turns old, limp carrots into sweet treats. Enjoy them alone as a snack, in granola, or atop a carrot cake or other dessert. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 8 or more unpeeled medium carrots, cut into 2-inch long barrels about 1 inch in diameter (if larger, extend the cooking time)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Use a dehydrator or, alternatively, preheat the oven to 150° F.

Step 2    

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 3    

In a medium pot, bring the sugar and water to a boil and simmer until the sugar dissolves. Reduce the heat to medium, add the carrots, and cook for 6 minutes, until the carrots are tender. Let the mixture cool for another 2 minutes, then drain. (Reserve and refrigerate the liquid; it can be used to rehydrate the carrots or to sweeten other dishes.)

Step 4    

Place the carrots in a single layer on the baking sheet. Dehydrate or dry in the oven for 8 to 10 hours, until they are completely dry and no longer feel rubbery. They should look like 1-inch-long batons. The “raisins” can be stored in an airtight container for several months. To use, rehydrate in a little warmed syrup.

Notes

The carrots take a while to dehydrate and they reduce in size significantly, so drying a larger amount at one time will be a more efficient use of oven or dehydrator space.

