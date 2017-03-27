Carrot “Raisins”

How to Make It

Step 1 Use a dehydrator or, alternatively, preheat the oven to 150° F.

Step 2 Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 3 In a medium pot, bring the sugar and water to a boil and simmer until the sugar dissolves. Reduce the heat to medium, add the carrots, and cook for 6 minutes, until the carrots are tender. Let the mixture cool for another 2 minutes, then drain. (Reserve and refrigerate the liquid; it can be used to rehydrate the carrots or to sweeten other dishes.)