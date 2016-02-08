Carrot Hummus

This tasty variation on hummus is made from roasted carrots tossed with coconut oil, which has a lighter flavor than olive oil. Purple carrots are a fun change from orange carrots if you can get them. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
Preheat the oven to 350°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the carrots with the coconut oil and 1 teaspoon of salt. Roast for about 45 minutes, stirring once, until tender and starting to brown.
In a food processor, combine the warm roasted carrots with the tahini, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and water. Process until smooth. Season with salt. Garnish with paprika and chopped parsley. Serve with blue corn chips.
Coconut oil is available at many supermarkets, at health food stores and at Whole Foods.
