Carrot Hummus
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 3/4 cups
The Roadhouse
March 2016

This tasty variation on hummus is made from roasted carrots tossed with coconut oil, which has a lighter flavor than olive oil. Purple carrots are a fun change from orange carrots if you can get them. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds purple or orange carrots, peeled and halved lengthwise
  • 1 tablespoon virgin coconut oil (see Note)
  • Fine sea salt
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup water
  • Sweet paprika and chopped parsley, for garnish
  • Toasted blue corn chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the carrots with the coconut oil and 1 teaspoon of salt. Roast  for about 45 minutes, stirring once, until tender and starting to brown.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the warm roasted carrots with the tahini, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and water. Process until smooth. Season with salt. Garnish with paprika and chopped parsley. Serve with blue corn chips.

Make Ahead

The carrot hummus can be refrigerated for 3 days.

Notes

Coconut oil is available at many supermarkets, at health food stores and at Whole Foods.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up