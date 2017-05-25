Carrot Crumble

How to Make It

Step 1 Spread the pulp evenly on a dehydrator tray and dehydrate at 125º to 135ºF (52º to 57ºC) for at least 8 hours, or until completely dry. You should get about 3/4 cup (53 g) of dehydrated pulp.

Step 2 Transfer the pulp to a mortar and pestle and grind until you have the rustic texture of a fine breadcrumb. (A food processor will turn your breadcrumbs into more of a uniform powder.) Transfer to a bowl and add the sugar, spice, and salt and stir together.