Carrot Crumble

Adapted from ON VEGETABLES: MODERN RECIPES FOR THE HOME KITCHEN by Jeremy Fox (Phaidon, $49.95 US/$59.95 CAN, April 2017) Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes
How to Make It
Spread the pulp evenly on a dehydrator tray and dehydrate at 125º to 135ºF (52º to 57ºC) for at least 8 hours, or until completely dry. You should get about 3/4 cup (53 g) of dehydrated pulp.
Transfer the pulp to a mortar and pestle and grind until you have the rustic texture of a fine breadcrumb. (A food processor will turn your breadcrumbs into more of a uniform powder.) Transfer to a bowl and add the sugar, spice, and salt and stir together.
Store in an airtight container indefinitely at room temperature. Stir in the olive oil until combined.
Notes
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5