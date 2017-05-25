Carrot Crumble
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : About 3/4 cup (100 grams)
Jeremy Fox

Adapted from ON VEGETABLES: MODERN RECIPES FOR THE HOME KITCHEN by Jeremy Fox (Phaidon, $49.95 US/$59.95 CAN, April 2017) Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (480 grams) carrot pulp (from 3 pounds/1.3 kilograms orange carrots that have been juiced)
  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Fox Spice (see below)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Spread the pulp evenly on a dehydrator tray and dehydrate at 125º to 135ºF (52º to 57ºC) for at least 8 hours, or until completely dry. You should get about 3/4 cup (53 g) of dehydrated pulp.

Step 2    

Transfer the pulp to a mortar and pestle and grind until you have the rustic texture of a fine breadcrumb. (A food processor will turn your breadcrumbs into more of a uniform powder.) Transfer to a bowl and add the sugar, spice, and salt and stir together.

Step 3    

Store in an airtight container indefinitely at room temperature. Stir in the olive oil until combined.

Notes

Fox Spice

