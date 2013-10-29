Carrot, Coconut and Zucchini Bread
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : One 8-by-4-inch loaf
Kay Chun
November 2013

This not-too-sweet quick bread is jam-packed with vegetables and an irresistible toasted-coconut topping. Slideshow: More Quick Breads

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 3/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 large carrots, grated on the large holes of a box grater (1 packed cup)
  • 1 medium zucchini, grated on the large holes of a box grater (1 packed cup)
  • 1 1/4 cups shredded sweetened coconut

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spray an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the canola oil and both sugars until smooth. Stir in the carrots, zucchini and 3/4 cup of the shredded coconut, then fold in the dry ingredients just until combined.

Step 3    

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup of coconut. Loosely tent the pan with foil and bake for about 1 hour and 30 minutes, until the top is golden brown and a tester inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean. Transfer the bread to a rack to cool for 30 minutes, then turn it out and let cool completely.

Make Ahead

The bread can be wrapped and kept at room temperature for up to 2 days.

