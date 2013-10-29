Carrot, Coconut and Zucchini Bread

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the canola oil and both sugars until smooth. Stir in the carrots, zucchini and 3/4 cup of the shredded coconut, then fold in the dry ingredients just until combined.

Step 3

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup of coconut. Loosely tent the pan with foil and bake for about 1 hour and 30 minutes, until the top is golden brown and a tester inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean. Transfer the bread to a rack to cool for 30 minutes, then turn it out and let cool completely.