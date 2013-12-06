Carrot and Star Anise Soup

This gorgeous, fragrant soup with the most mysterious and delicious flavors has long been an amuse-bouche at restaurant Guy Savoy, where it prepares the palate for more to come. Patricia Wells has adapted it to serve as a first course. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips
Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Add the carrots and cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Increase the heat to high, add the stock, cream and a pinch each of salt and white pepper and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the carrots are very tender, about 50 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the star anise, cover and let infuse for 20 minutes.
Discard the star anise. Puree the soup in a blender until smooth. Season with salt and white pepper and serve.
