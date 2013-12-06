Carpano Cocktail

Del Posto • New York City The House of Carpano in Turin, Italy, created one of the first commercially produced sweet vermouths. Mixologist David Slape makes this citrusy drink with Carpano Antica Formula, a newly released vermouth based on Carpano's vintage recipe. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Put all of the ingredients except the orange twist in a cocktail shaker. Shake well and pour into a rocks glass. Garnish with the orange twist.
