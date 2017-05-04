Carne Asada Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, combine the red onion with lime juice and a pinch of salt. Let sit a room temperature, stirring occasionally, until ready to serve.

Step 2 In a large castiron skillet, char the tomatoes and white onion cut sides down, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and finely chop. Char the garlic cloves and serrano, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the cutting board and finely chop. Using a mortar and pestle, crush the garlic with a pinch of salt until a course paste forms. Fold in the tomato, white onion, chile and the chopped cilantro. Season with salt.

Step 3 Preheat a grill or castiron grill pan and oil the grate. Season the steak with salt and grill, turning once, until charred and medium rare within, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Grill the mushrooms and nopal, turning, until charred, about 4 minutes. Transfer to the cutting board and thinly slice the steak, mushrooms and nopal.