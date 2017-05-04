Carne Asada Tacos
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Juan Pablo Loza

For this fresh take on a carne asada taco, chef Juan Pablo Loza of the Rosewood Mayakoba resort in Cancún includes a vegetarian option in the recipe. In addition to flank steak, he also grills up oyster mushrooms and nopal (cactus) for a meaty (but meat-free) alternative. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 roma tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 small white onion
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 serrano or jalapeño pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, plus small sprigs for garnish
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • 1/2 pound skirt steak or flank steak
  • 4 ounces oyster mushrooms or 1/2 pound nopal (cactus), thorns removed and peeled
  • 2 hass avocados – halved, pitted, peeled and cut into thin wedges
  • 20 warm small corn tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the red onion with lime juice and a pinch of salt. Let sit a room temperature, stirring occasionally, until ready to serve.

Step 2    

In a large castiron skillet, char the tomatoes and white onion cut sides down, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and finely chop. Char the garlic cloves and serrano, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the cutting board and finely chop. Using a mortar and pestle, crush the garlic with a pinch of salt until a course paste forms. Fold in the tomato, white onion, chile and the chopped cilantro. Season with salt.

Step 3    

Preheat a grill or castiron grill pan and oil the grate. Season the steak with salt and grill, turning once, until charred and medium rare within, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Grill the mushrooms and nopal, turning, until charred, about 4 minutes. Transfer to the cutting board and thinly slice the steak, mushrooms and nopal.

Step 4    

To serve, pile the steak or the mushrooms and nopal on tortillas and top with the salsa, drained pickled red onions, sliced avocado and cilantro sprigs.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up