Carne Asada

We’ve upped the ante on this taqueria classic by heating whole cumin seeds to release their fragrant oils into the marinade. Be sure to reserve a tablespoon of the marinade before adding it to the meat; you’ll use it to make a quick dressing after slicing the cooked steak. Inexpensive skirt steak is great cut of beef for this recipe; cooking it hot and fast is the key to reaping the most tender results. If grilling outside isn’t an option, this recipe works equally well on a grill pan. Slice the steak against the grain, and serve with warm tortillas and your favorite taco toppings. Chop up leftovers and serve with black beans over eggs and sliced avocado for a hearty riff on huevos rancheros.