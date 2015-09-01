Caribbean Quinoa-Coconut Milk Soup
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
The warming notes of ground allspice are a tell-tale indication that this quinoa soup has been influenced by the tropical flavors of the Caribbean. If you have whole allspice berries, all the better. Grind them fresh for the most vibrant flavor.  Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1/2 large red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 small hot chile, sliced into rings
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 2 cups chicken or vegetable stock
  • 1/2 cup quinoa
  • One 14-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • Salt
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan set over medium heat, add the coconut oil and heat until melted. Add the onion and chile and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is fairly soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the ground allspice and stir, then add the stock and quinoa and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer until the quinoa is tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the coconut milk and lime juice to the soup, then stir. (Do not let the coconut milk boil or it will separate.) Season to taste. Divide the soup among four serving bowls. Garnish with the cilantro and serve.

Make Ahead

The soup can be prepared through step 1 and stored in the refrigerator for a few days.

