Caribbean Quinoa-Coconut Milk Soup

Step 1

In a large saucepan set over medium heat, add the coconut oil and heat until melted. Add the onion and chile and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is fairly soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the ground allspice and stir, then add the stock and quinoa and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer until the quinoa is tender, 15 to 20 minutes.