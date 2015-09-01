Caribbean Quinoa-Coconut Milk Soup

The warming notes of ground allspice are a tell-tale indication that this quinoa soup has been influenced by the tropical flavors of the Caribbean. If you have whole allspice berries, all the better. Grind them fresh for the most vibrant flavor. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan set over medium heat, add the coconut oil and heat until melted. Add the onion and chile and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is fairly soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the ground allspice and stir, then add the stock and quinoa and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer until the quinoa is tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
Add the coconut milk and lime juice to the soup, then stir. (Do not let the coconut milk boil or it will separate.) Season to taste. Divide the soup among four serving bowls. Garnish with the cilantro and serve.
Make Ahead
