Caribbean Green Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 In a stockpot or large saucepan, warm the olive oil over medium heat, then add the garlic. Sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds, then add the onion; continue to sauté, stirring often, until the onion is translucent, about 4 minutes.

Step 2 Add the peppers and sauté until softened, another 4 minutes. Stir in the okra, pumpkin, thyme, salt, pepper, coconut milk, chicken broth and Scotch bonnet pepper, if using. Bring to a simmer and reduce heat to low; simmer until the squash is fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Be careful to not burst the pepper when stirring the soup.

Step 3 Stir in the spinach, in batches if needed (add more as it wilts and shrinks). Simmer until the spinach is soft and dark green, about 8 minutes.