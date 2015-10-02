Caribbean Green Soup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Russ Crandall
July 2014

Callaloo, originally from Africa, is served throughout the Caribbean in different forms—from a thick side dish to the soup you see below. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 10 pieces okra, tops removed and sliced
  • 1 cup chopped pumpkin or squash (or 1 can pumpkin puree)
  • 1/2 teaspoon thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt plus more to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper plus more to taste
  • 2 cups coconut milk
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 Scotch bonnet or habanero pepper (optional)
  • 1 pound fresh spinach, stems included and coarsely chopped
  • 6 chives, chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a stockpot or large saucepan, warm the olive oil over medium heat, then add the garlic. Sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds, then add the onion; continue to sauté, stirring often, until the onion is translucent, about 4 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the peppers and sauté until softened, another 4 minutes. Stir in the okra, pumpkin, thyme, salt, pepper, coconut milk, chicken broth and Scotch bonnet pepper, if using. Bring to a simmer and reduce heat to low; simmer until the squash is fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Be careful to not burst the pepper when stirring the soup.

Step 3    

Stir in the spinach, in batches if needed (add more as it wilts and shrinks). Simmer until the spinach is soft and dark green, about 8 minutes.

Step 4    

Add the chives to the soup, and carefully fish out the pepper. Using an immersion blender or food processor, gently blend the soup until it is smooth but still has a little texture. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed.

