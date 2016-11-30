Caribbean Fairy

"This is seriously the friendliest absinthe drink I've ever had!" says Houston bar impresario Bobby Heugel. "Everyone loves it despite strong opinions on licorice flavors." He serves this creamy but not-too-rich cocktail in young coconut shells and encourages scraping up the coconut flesh with a spoon. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a pitcher, stir the coconut water with the absinthe and condensed milk until fully combined. Pour into a punch bowl filled with crushed ice. Garnish with the nutmeg. Smack the mint leaves over the drink and add to the bowl. Ladle into crushed ice-filled coconut shells or chilled, crushed ice-filled rocks glasses.
Author Name: Robin Lee Hewitt
Review Body: Oh so yummy! It's refreshing and just delightful!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-03
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Not an absinthe fan, will pass!
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-07-06