Caribbean Fairy

Bobby Heugel

"This is seriously the friendliest absinthe drink I've ever had!" says Houston bar impresario Bobby Heugel. "Everyone loves it despite strong opinions on licorice flavors." He serves this creamy but not-too-rich cocktail in young coconut shells and encourages scraping up the coconut flesh with a spoon. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 18 ounces coconut water
  • 6 ounces absinthe
  • 4 ounces sweetened condensed milk 
  • Crushed ice
  • Freshly grated nutmeg and mint leaves, for garnish
  • 6 young coconut shells, for serving (optional)

How to Make It

Step

In a pitcher, stir the coconut water with the absinthe and condensed milk until fully combined. Pour into a punch bowl filled with crushed ice. Garnish with the nutmeg. Smack the mint leaves over the drink and add to the bowl. Ladle into crushed ice-filled coconut shells or chilled, crushed ice-filled rocks glasses.

