Caribbean Black Cod and Shishito Pepper Rundown
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Edouardo Jordan
July 2016

Caribbean rundown is a fish stew made with coconut milk, onion, peppers and spices. In his version, Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan makes the stew with green plantains and tops it with superrich, crispy pan-seared black cod as well as spicy shishitos. Slideshow: More Cod Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 3 cups unsweetened coconut milk, preferably Chaokoh
  • 2 green plantains, peeled and sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • Six 5-ounce skin-on black cod fillets, patted dry
  • 24 shishito peppers
  • Plantain chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, deep skillet, heat
3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion, shallot, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the bell pepper and allspice and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pepper is just starting to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the coconut milk and bring just to a boil. Add the plantains, cover partially and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the plantains are tender but not falling apart, about 45 minutes. Season with salt and keep warm over very low heat.

Step 2    

Season the cod with salt. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until shimmering. Add 3 cod fillets skin side down and press with a spatula to flatten. Cook over moderately high heat until the skin is crisp, about 3 minutes. Flip the fillets and cook until the fish is just white throughout, about 3 minutes more. Drain on paper towels. Wipe out the skillet. Repeat with another tablespoon of olive oil and the remaining cod.

Step 3    

Wipe out the skillet and heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in it. Add the shishitos and cook over high heat, tossing, until blistered, about 1 minute. Season with salt.

Step 4    

Spoon the plantain rundown onto plates. Top with the cod, shishitos and plantain chips. Serve right away.

Make Ahead

The rundown can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving, adding a bit of water if it is too thick.

Suggested Pairing

Vibrant French pink.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up