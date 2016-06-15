Caribbean Black Cod and Shishito Pepper Rundown

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large, deep skillet, heat

3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion, shallot, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the bell pepper and allspice and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pepper is just starting to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the coconut milk and bring just to a boil. Add the plantains, cover partially and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the plantains are tender but not falling apart, about 45 minutes. Season with salt and keep warm over very low heat.

Step 2 Season the cod with salt. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until shimmering. Add 3 cod fillets skin side down and press with a spatula to flatten. Cook over moderately high heat until the skin is crisp, about 3 minutes. Flip the fillets and cook until the fish is just white throughout, about 3 minutes more. Drain on paper towels. Wipe out the skillet. Repeat with another tablespoon of olive oil and the remaining cod.

Step 3 Wipe out the skillet and heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in it. Add the shishitos and cook over high heat, tossing, until blistered, about 1 minute. Season with salt.