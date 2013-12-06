Cardamomo
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Jackson Cannon

"I have a cardamom fetish, born of a love for masala tea," says Jackson Cannon about what inspired him to devise this great winter cocktail. He uses two parts green cardamom to one part black for the drink's Cardamom Syrup. "The green gives it an intoxicating aroma; the black gives it backbone and earthy, peppery spice." Glassware Guide  Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces grappa
  • 1 ounce Cardamom Syrup
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • 1 large egg white
  • Ice
  • 1/2 ounce chilled club soda
  • 1 chocolate-dipped candied orange slice and 1 maraschino cherry skewered together on a pick, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the grappa, Cardamom Syrup, lemon juice, bitters and egg white and shake well. Add ice and shake again. Strain into an ice-filled pilsner glass. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the candied orange slice and cherry.

