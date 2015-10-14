Cardamom-Vanilla Biscuits

© Christina Holmes
F&W’s Kay Chun serves these easy, scone-like biscuits with fresh fruit and whipped cream. Slideshow: More Biscuit Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the sugar, baking powder, cardamom and salt. Using your fingertips, blend in the butter until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the heavy cream and vanilla just until a dough forms. Pat the dough into a 1-inch-thick round, about 9 inches in diameter. Cut the into 12 equal wedges.
Step 2
Transfer to the prepared sheet and bake for 40 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly before serving.
Make Ahead
The biscuits can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature overnight and reheated before serving.
