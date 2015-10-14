Cardamom-Vanilla Biscuits
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 dozen
Kay Chun
November 2015

F&W’s Kay Chun serves these easy, scone-like biscuits with fresh fruit and whipped cream. Slideshow: More Biscuit Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 1/4 cups heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the sugar, baking powder, cardamom and salt. Using your fingertips, blend in the butter until pea-size pieces form. Stir in the heavy cream and vanilla just until a dough forms. Pat the dough into a 1-inch-thick round, about 9 inches in diameter. Cut the into 12 equal wedges.

Step 2    

Transfer to the prepared sheet and bake for 40 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly before serving.

Make Ahead

The biscuits can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature overnight and reheated before serving.

