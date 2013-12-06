Cardamom Syrup
Serves : Makes about 6 ounces
Jackson Cannon

Mixologist Jackson Cannon uses two parts green cardamom to one part black for the syrup. "The green gives it an intoxicating aroma; the black gives it backbone and earthy, peppery spice,&334; he says. Use the syrup to make his Cardamomo cocktail. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cardamom pods
  • 4 ounces water
  • 1/2 cup sugar

How to Make It

Step

In a spice grinder, coarsely grind the cardamom pods. In a small saucepan, combine the ground cardamom with the water and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 20 minutes. Fine strain into a jar. Add the sugar, cover and shake until dissolved. Refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

