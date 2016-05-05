Cardamom Rosewater Iced Tea
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Eli Sussman and Max Sussman
June 2016

This will definitely up your iced tea game. Toasted cardamom and rosewater add warm, exotic notes to this creamy, honey-sweetened iced summer drink. Slideshow: More Iced Tea Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup green cardamom pods (2 ounces)
  • 12 black tea bags
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • Ice
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 8 drops of rosewater

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, toast the cardamom pods over moderate heat, stirring, until very fragrant and deep golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a heatproof bowl. Add the tea bags and 8 cups of hot water and let steep for 15 minutes. Strain the tea into a bowl and stir in the honey. Cover and refrigerate until cold.

Step 2    

Pour the tea into 8 ice-filled glasses. Top each serving with 1 1/2 tablespoons of heavy cream and 1 drop of rosewater.

Make Ahead

The strained cardamom tea can be refrigerated for 3 days.

