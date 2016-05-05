Cardamom Rosewater Iced Tea

© Adrian Gaut
This will definitely up your iced tea game. Toasted cardamom and rosewater add warm, exotic notes to this creamy, honey-sweetened iced summer drink. Slideshow: More Iced Tea Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small skillet, toast the cardamom pods over moderate heat, stirring, until very fragrant and deep golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a heatproof bowl. Add the tea bags and 8 cups of hot water and let steep for 15 minutes. Strain the tea into a bowl and stir in the honey. Cover and refrigerate until cold.
Step 2
Pour the tea into 8 ice-filled glasses. Top each serving with 1 1/2 tablespoons of heavy cream and 1 drop of rosewater.
Make Ahead
The strained cardamom tea can be refrigerated for 3 days.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5