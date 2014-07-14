Cardamom-Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Colleen Cruze Bhatti
August 2014

These spiced-just-right oatmeal cookies are the perfect texture for ice cream sandwiches—chewy and soft. Slideshow: Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 pint ice cream, for filling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, cardamom, salt and baking soda. In a large bowl, using  an electric mixer, beat the butter with the sugar at medium-high speed until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes.  At medium speed, beat in the egg. Beat in the buttermilk and vanilla until just smooth, then beat in the dry ingredients. Fold in the oats. 

Step 3    

Using a 2-tablespoon ice cream scoop, scoop 10 mounds of dough onto each baking sheet, about  2 inches apart. Bake in the lower and upper thirds of the oven for  13 minutes, until the cookies are puffy and set; shift the sheets halfway through baking. Transfer the cookies to racks to cool completely. 

Step 4    

For each ice cream sandwich, scoop 3 tablespoons of the ice cream onto the underside of a cookie and top with another cookie. Wrap in plastic and freeze until the ice cream is just firm, about  30 minutes.

