Cardamom-Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350° and line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, cardamom, salt and baking soda. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the butter with the sugar at medium-high speed until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. At medium speed, beat in the egg. Beat in the buttermilk and vanilla until just smooth, then beat in the dry ingredients. Fold in the oats.

Step 3 Using a 2-tablespoon ice cream scoop, scoop 10 mounds of dough onto each baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. Bake in the lower and upper thirds of the oven for 13 minutes, until the cookies are puffy and set; shift the sheets halfway through baking. Transfer the cookies to racks to cool completely.