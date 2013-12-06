Cardamom Lassi
Serves : 4
December 2005

Freshly ground whole cardamom seeds add extra flavor to this frothy sweet-and-tart yogurt drink, but preground cardamom powder is okay too. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 quart plain low-fat yogurt
  • 6 to 8 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 4 large ice cubes
  • 1 teaspoon ground cardamom

How to Make It

Step

Spoon the plain yogurt into a blender. Add 6 tablespoons of the sugar to the yogurt. Add the ice and cardamom and blend until the yogurt mixture is smooth and frothy. Add up to 2 more tablespoons of sugar if you want a sweeter drink. Pour into tall glasses and serve cold.

