Caraway Rye Cocktail
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1
Richard Blais
July 2013

Caraway-infused whiskey is delicious mixed with lemon juice and celery bitters in a cocktail. Plus: Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces Caraway-Infused Rye Whiskey
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup (see Note)
  • 3 dashes celery bitters
  • 1 1/2 ounces club soda
  • 1 lemon wheel, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In an ice-filled cocktail shaker, combine the caraway rye with the lemon juice, simple syrup and bitters. Stir with a bar spoon until well chilled, about 10 seconds. Strain the drink into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top with club soda and garnish with the lemon wheel.

Notes

To make simple syrup, simmer 1/2 cup water with 1/2 cup granulated sugar, stirring frequently, until the sugar has dissolved. The simple syrup can be refrigerated in a covered jar for up to 1 month.

