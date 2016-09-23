Caraway Rolls with Garlic-Parsley Butter

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the rolls In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, whisk the warm milk, yeast and sugar and let stand until foamy. With the machine at medium-low speed, beat in the flour, caraway seeds, 2 tablespoons of butter and the salt. Knead the dough until smooth but a little tacky, 5 minutes. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled in bulk, 1 hour.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the butter In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the garlic. Scrape into a medium bowl and let cool, then stir in the parsley.

Step 3 Butter a 12-inch cast-iron or nonstick skillet. Divide the dough in half; keep 1 piece covered with a kitchen towel. Cut the other into 8 pieces; form each into a ball, then roll in the garlic-parsley butter. Arrange in concentric circles in the prepared skillet about 1/4 inch apart. Repeat with the second piece of dough. Cover loosely with plastic and let stand in a warm place until doubled in bulk, 1 hour.