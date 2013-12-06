Caraway-Infused Rye Whiskey

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small skillet, toast the caraway seeds over moderate heat, tossing, until fragrant and just starting to brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool completely.

Step 2 Combine the toasted caraway seeds and rye in the canister of a 1-pint iSi Gourmet Whip Plus siphon (see Note). Seal the siphon and charge it with one iSi cream (N20) cartridge according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Shake the siphon to distribute the gas. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.