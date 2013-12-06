Caraway-Infused Rye Whiskey

A siphon makes quick work of alcohol infusions. Here, the device flavors rye whiskey with caraway seeds in just one hour instead of several days. Slideshow: Whiskey Drinks
How to Make It
In a small skillet, toast the caraway seeds over moderate heat, tossing, until fragrant and just starting to brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool completely.
Combine the toasted caraway seeds and rye in the canister of a 1-pint iSi Gourmet Whip Plus siphon (see Note). Seal the siphon and charge it with one iSi cream (N20) cartridge according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Shake the siphon to distribute the gas. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.
Turn a cup upside down over the nozzle to catch any liquid. With the siphon in an upright position, very gently press the handle to release the gas. When all the gas has been released, unscrew the top and strain the caraway-infused rye into a glass bottle or jar.
Make Ahead
Notes
The 1-pint iSi Gourmet Whip Plus is sold on amazon.com for $109; 24 cream (N20) cartridges are $17.
