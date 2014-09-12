Caramelized White Chocolate Spread
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
3 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/4 cups
Justin Chapple
October 2014

Slow-roasting white chocolate makes the cocoa butter in it silky, rich and caramel-like, a technique championed by pastry chef Belinda Leong. Valrhona’s Ivoire white baking chocolate has just the right amount of cocoa butter for this spread from F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: Chocolate Desserts

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound Valrhona Ivoire white baking chocolate, chopped (see Note)
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream, warmed
  • Sea salt

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 225°. In a medium stainless steel bowl, bake the chocolate for 3 hours, stirring every 15 minutes, until golden. Gradually whisk in the warm cream and a generous pinch of salt. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until just spreadable, about 10 minutes.

Make Ahead

The spread can be refrigerated for up to 5 days. Soften in the microwave at 10-second intervals, stirring between intervals, until just spreadable.

Notes

Valrhona Ivoire is available at specialty food shops and from amazon.com.

Serve With

Toasted rustic bread, sliced apples, sliced pears and strawberries.

