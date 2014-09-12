Caramelized White Chocolate Spread

Slow-roasting white chocolate makes the cocoa butter in it silky, rich and caramel-like, a technique championed by pastry chef Belinda Leong. Valrhona’s Ivoire white baking chocolate has just the right amount of cocoa butter for this spread from F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: Chocolate Desserts
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 225°. In a medium stainless steel bowl, bake the chocolate for 3 hours, stirring every 15 minutes, until golden. Gradually whisk in the warm cream and a generous pinch of salt. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until just spreadable, about 10 minutes.
Make Ahead
Notes
Valrhona Ivoire is available at specialty food shops and from amazon.com.
Serve With
Toasted rustic bread, sliced apples, sliced pears and strawberries.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5