Caramelized Vegetables with Dijon Butter
© Con Poulos
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Kay Chun
November 2015

This simple roasted vegetable side dish tastes rich and complex thanks to mustard-spiced butter. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds, crushed in a mortar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds carrots, scrubbed and halved lengthwise
  • 3 fennel bulbs (1 1/2 pounds), cut into 1-inch-thick wedges
  • 1 1/2 pounds beets, peeled and cut into 1-inch-thick wedges
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a bowl, mix 6 tablespoons of the butter with 2 tablespoons of the mustard and the coriander. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

On a large rimmed baking sheet, combine the carrots and fennel. On another large rimmed baking sheet, arrange the beets. Dollop the butter over the vegetables on each baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Toss and rub to evenly coat. Roast for about 40 minutes, stirring occasionally and rotating the sheets halfway through, until the vegetables are tender and caramelized.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of mustard. Dollop the butter over the warm vegetables and toss to evenly coat. Transfer the vegetables to a serving platter and garnish with the dill.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up