Caramelized Vegetables with Dijon Butter

Review Body: made this for thanksgiving 2016, was fast and simple, and presented beautifully. I agree with review above, cooking time was less than 40 min in a convection oven, and paid to flip them partway through. Using a rainbow carrot mix made a big difference as well

Author Name: HReinberg

Review Body: This recipe is a prime example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts! I cooked the vegetables separately in 3 pans, as they all had different cooking times (and I definitely didn't cook them for 40 minutes). Though I'm sure you could use an herb other than dill, the dill added an incredibly fresh and unexpected note to the entire dish, so I'll be sure to use it next time I make these. So glad the staffer mentioned these on the contents page of the December issue, or I never would have seen them—thanks for a winner of a recipe!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-11-25