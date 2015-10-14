Caramelized Vegetables with Dijon Butter

This simple roasted vegetable side dish tastes rich and complex thanks to mustard-spiced butter. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a bowl, mix 6 tablespoons of the butter with 2 tablespoons of the mustard and the coriander. Season with salt and pepper.
On a large rimmed baking sheet, combine the carrots and fennel. On another large rimmed baking sheet, arrange the beets. Dollop the butter over the vegetables on each baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Toss and rub to evenly coat. Roast for about 40 minutes, stirring occasionally and rotating the sheets halfway through, until the vegetables are tender and caramelized.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of mustard. Dollop the butter over the warm vegetables and toss to evenly coat. Transfer the vegetables to a serving platter and garnish with the dill.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Emily Lovallo
Review Body: made this for thanksgiving 2016, was fast and simple, and presented beautifully. I agree with review above, cooking time was less than 40 min in a convection oven, and paid to flip them partway through. Using a rainbow carrot mix made a big difference as well
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-25
Author Name: HReinberg
Review Body: This recipe is a prime example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts! I cooked the vegetables separately in 3 pans, as they all had different cooking times (and I definitely didn't cook them for 40 minutes). Though I'm sure you could use an herb other than dill, the dill added an incredibly fresh and unexpected note to the entire dish, so I'll be sure to use it next time I make these. So glad the staffer mentioned these on the contents page of the December issue, or I never would have seen them—thanks for a winner of a recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-25