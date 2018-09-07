Caramelized Onion and Bread Soup with Brûléed Blue Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine onions, oil, and butter in a stockpot over medium-high; toss together. (Tongs are a great tool to use for tossing this many onions.) Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions start to caramelize, about 20 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, and continue to cook, stirring and scraping any browned bits from bottom of pot with a wooden spoon, until onions are tender and caramelized, about 25 minutes.

Step 2 Add sherry, and cook, stirring to scrape up any remaining browned bits. Simmer over medium, stirring constantly, until sherry is mostly evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in broth, thyme, salt, and pepper. Increase heat to high, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, partially covered, until flavors marry, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in vinegar, and cook 1 minute; add salt and pepper to taste.